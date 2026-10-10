Assam: Preparations underway for Udalguri's district-level youth conference

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Preparations for the forthcoming district-level youth conference scheduled to be held on October 22, 23 and 24 were discussed at a general meeting at the Orang VCDC auditorium on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Pachnoi Serfang MCLA Shyam Chundi, focused on ensuring effective participation from the constituency and encouraging greater involvement of young people in the three-day event.

PMB member Mamoni Sharma, Udalguri district Youth BPF president Pintu Kalita, VCDC representatives, office-bearers of the BPF and its youth and women's wings, senior citizens, party workers and local residents attended the meeting.

The participants discussed ways to ensure that Pachnoi Serfang constituency takes part in the district-level conference in a united and organised manner. They also deliberated on identifying and promoting talented youths in various fields, including sports, culture, education and leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Chundi emphasised the important role of young people in shaping society's future and contributing to the overall development of the constituency and the Bodoland Territorial areas.

He said the proposed conference should not remain merely a gathering but should serve as a platform to showcase the aspirations, abilities and leadership potential of the younger generation.

Chundi also urged party workers, local organisations and residents to extend their full cooperation to ensure the successful organisation of the forthcoming youth conference.

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