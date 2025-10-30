Assam: Teachers’ body warns of classroom boycott after November

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Manch has warned that the state's teaching community may be forced to leave classrooms after November if the Assam government fails to take effective steps to address their long-pending demands.

In an executive meeting held on October 28 in Guwahati, the teachers' body expressed deep resentment over what it described as the government's "negative mindset" and "lack of goodwill" in fulfilling assurances made to the teaching community on several occasions.

President Ranjit Barthakur alleged that despite repeated appeals, the government has not taken positive measures to resolve the problems faced by around 1.77 lakh teachers across Assam.

Barthakur said that although the issue of earned leave for teachers was decided at the Chief Minister's level as far back as 2011, the decision has not been implemented. It further pointed out that even after the assurance given on June 1 this year that a final decision would be taken in the next Cabinet meeting, no progress has been made so far.

Barthakur also criticized the delay in implementing the Cabinet-approved appointment of head teachers in lower primary schools, adding that the practice of keeping teachers in "acting" positions for long periods has adversely affected the school environment.

Barthakur further alleged that the lacks of class- and subject-based teacher arrangements, as well as the practice of engaging teachers in non-academic duties, have disrupted regular teaching activities. Barthakur also demanded that the state government ensure the safety of teachers and make public the findings of the investigation into the recent mysterious death of a teacher in the Cachar district.

While welcoming the internal evaluation system for primary-level students adopted in the Kamrup district, Barthakur expressed concern that all teacher bodies were not consulted. It also opposed the collection of money from students without receipts, saying such actions have led to misunderstanding with parents. Barthakur demanded that if fees are to be collected, the Education Department must issue proper instructions and that funds for internal evaluations be provided by the government.

Although the teachers' transfer process has been appreciated, Barthakur noted that transfers leading to teacher-less schools are "not acceptable."

Barthakur also criticized the government for failing to take adequate steps to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), saying this has left teachers and employees uncertain about their future.

Barthakur resolved that if the government does not take "effective measures" to resolve these issues by November 30, the teaching community will be compelled to leave classrooms "despite unwillingness."

