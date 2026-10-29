Assam: Teachers Seek Action After Machete Attack on Bowalia Primary School Teacher

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Teachers' bodies have demanded swift action after an assistant teacher of Bowalia Primary School in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked with a machete by a local youth while conducting classes on the school premises on Tuesday.

The teacher, identified as Dipankar Das, is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The incident has triggered concern among teachers working in the border district, particularly those posted in remote areas, over their safety and security while discharging their duties.

The Sadou Axom Prathamik TET Uttirno Sikshak Samaj has strongly condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment. The organisation has also urged the District Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of South Salmara-Mankachar to ensure a proper investigation into the incident.

Expressing concern over the safety of teachers in remote areas, the association said such attacks could create an atmosphere of fear and adversely affect teachers' ability to deliver quality education.

The organisation has urged the Assam government's School Education Department to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of primary teachers posted in far-flung areas.

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