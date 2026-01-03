Assam Election: First Level Checking (FLC) to begin in South Salmara-Mankachar today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: In pursuance of Chief Electoral Officer, Assam’s Letter No. ELE35/2025/74 dated November 27, 2025, and in view of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs & VVPATs will be conducted for 11-Mankachar LAC under South Salmara-Mankachar district. The FLC of EVMs and VVPATs is scheduled from January 3 to 7, 2026, and will be conducted daily from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm at the EVM & VVPAT warehouse, located at Fekamari under South Salmara-Mankachar. The process will be undertaken by a team of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) engineers deployed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

All necessary arrangements, including logistics and security have been made as per the guidelines and instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The entire FLC area will remain under continuous CCTV surveillance, and live webcasting of the process will be monitored in the control rooms at both District Election Officer and Chief Electoral Officer levels.

FLC assisting officials/staff and FLC supervisor have been detailed to oversee the entire process and to facilitate coordination with the ECIL team. A meeting with all recognized national and state political parties of the district was held on December 31, 2025, in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, South Salmara-Mankachar. The representatives were duly informed in detail about the FLC process and were requested to extend their full cooperation and ensure participation throughout the process.

Access to the FLC hall will be restricted to authorized personnel only, in order to maintain the security, integrity, and transparency of the process.

The entire FLC process will be carried out in strict adherence to guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), ensuring that all stakeholders can observe the procedures in a fair, open, and impartial manner. This is as per a press release issued by the Election Officer, South Salmara-Mankachar.

