Union Secretary Sudhansh Pant reviews welfare schemes in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Sudhansh Pant, reviewed the implementation of various welfare schemes in Assam, emphasising interdepartmental coordination, effective beneficiary outreach and timely resolution of implementation challenges. The meeting was held at Loksewa Bhawan in the presence of Ajay Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department; Pallav Gopal Jha, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment; and senior State Government officials.

Pant stressed the need for a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to implementing schemes related to drug demand reduction, Scheduled Caste development, senior citizen welfare, sanitation workers and vulnerable groups. He appreciated Assam's progress while identifying areas requiring further attention.

Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, 27.71 lakh people have been reached through 6,575 activities across 10,614 educational institutions. The State has registered 13,712 Nasha Mukti Mitra volunteers and recorded 2,24,783 e-pledges. Assam has 16 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts and six State Government-funded de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, stated a press release.

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