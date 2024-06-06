Assam: Thieves apprehended with stolen IMFL in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police Department team of Gorchuk Police Station cracked a case of theft when it arrested one Tidip Boro, aged 19 years, of Barpeta and apprehended two juveniles after it recovered two cartons of stolen Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from their possession. Earlier, one wine shop in Boragaon reported a theft of 37 cartons of IMFL. The necessary legal action was initiated by the police team.

