Assam to Add 12,500 Piped Natural Gas Connections Across Key Districts

The Government of Assam has announced a major expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections across the state, targeting approximately 12,500 new household connections spread across multiple districts.
The move is being driven by the evolving LPG supply situation and related geopolitical factors, with Assam aligning its energy strategy with guidelines from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Also Read: Assam PNG Supply Soon in 4 Towns: CM Sarma
Three gas distribution companies have been tasked with building out the PNG infrastructure across different parts of the state.
Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL), and North East Gas Distribution Company Limited (NEGDCL) are all actively developing connections in their respective allocated districts.
AGCL will handle expansion across several prominent towns in upper and central Assam, including Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. Major allocations include 750 connections each in Golaghat, Dibrugarh, and Duliajan, with 850 connections earmarked for Tinsukia.
In Guwahati, PBGPL will lead the expansion across key city localities such as Geetanagar, Beltola, Noonmati, Narengi, and Hatigaon, covering a significant portion of the city with varying connection targets across neighbourhoods.
In the Tezpur region, NEGDCL will provide 500 connections each in Goroimari, Dekargaon, and Potia Chuburi.
Officials said the expansion is designed to give residents a more reliable, convenient, and environmentally friendly energy source — and to reduce household dependence on conventional LPG cylinders.
Residents in the notified areas who wish to apply for a PNG connection can do so through QR codes provided in the official public notice, or by contacting the respective gas distribution companies directly.