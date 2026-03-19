Assam to Add 12,500 Piped Natural Gas Connections Across Key Districts

The Government of Assam has announced a major expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections across the state, targeting approximately 12,500 new household connections spread across multiple districts.

The move is being driven by the evolving LPG supply situation and related geopolitical factors, with Assam aligning its energy strategy with guidelines from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Also Read: Assam PNG Supply Soon in 4 Towns: CM Sarma