Assam to Conduct PAT for Classes III to VIII from June 9 Under TaRL Initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has announced the schedule for the first round of the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) for students of Classes III to VIII across the state, beginning from June 9, 2026.

The assessment, aimed at evaluating students’ learning levels at the beginning of the academic session, is part of the state’s Teaching at Right Level (TaRL) initiative to identify learning gaps and implement remedial measures for academic improvement.

According to an official notification, the examinations for Classes III to V will be conducted from June 9 to June 12, covering Mathematics, Environmental Studies (EVS), Language-I and Language-II, while students of Classes VI to VIII will appear for an all-subject assessment on June 16.

The test will be conducted in five mediums — Assamese, English, Bodo, Bengali and Hindi.

For Classes III to V, students will answer 40 questions, with 10 questions each from four subjects. Students of Classes VI to VIII will attempt 50 questions, covering Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examination, question papers will be displayed through smart classroom facilities, including Interactive Flat Panels and tele-class projectors. In schools without such infrastructure, the papers will be made available through the E-Classroom app, and teachers will write the questions on classroom blackboards.

Teachers will assess students’ responses and upload individual performance data through the PAT chatbot platform.

SSA has also scheduled online training sessions for officials and teachers between June 4 and June 6 to facilitate smooth implementation of the assessment process.

The response data of individual students must be uploaded between June 9 and June 30, 2026.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) to continue ‘TaRL’ intervention for classes III-V