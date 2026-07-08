Assam to Launch One-Crore Sapling Plantation Drive Under Amrit Brikshya Andolan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam will launch the Amrit Brikshya Andolan from August 10 to 14 with a target of planting one crore saplings across the state, state BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said.

Nath said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced the drive during the 77th Van Mahotsav programme at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. Nearly 10 lakh students from Class IX onwards, including those from colleges, engineering and medical institutions, will participate by planting 10 saplings each.

The campaign will include a survival-based incentive mechanism under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), while students maintaining their plantations through geo-tagged monitoring will be recognised as Briksha Bandhu.

Bora said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and Mission LiFE. She added that the programme would also complement initiatives such as the Phalbari scheme, Janmadin Seuj Shopath and greening of Char-Chapori areas through drone-assisted seed-ball dispersal.

Also Read: Van Mahotsav Week Concludes with Plantation Drive and Sapling Distribution in Guwahati