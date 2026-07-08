Van Mahotsav Week Concludes with Plantation Drive and Sapling Distribution in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Marking the conclusion of the week-long Van Mahotsav celebrations across Assam, the Khanamukh Range Forest Office under the Guwahati Regional Forest Office of the East Guwahati Forest Division organised a tree plantation drive along the road connecting Satmile and Assam Engineering College on Tuesday.

The plantation programme was conducted along the fringe of the Jalukbari Reserved Forest in accordance with the Forest Department’s directive to undertake plantation activities in roadside areas and open spaces adjoining reserved forests across the State.

Led by Range Forest Officer Papori Kochari, officials and staff of the Khanamukh Range Forest Office planted around 100 saplings of indigenous and climate-suitable species, including Azar, Krishnachura, Arjun, Amla, Mahogany and Mahanim. Protective tree guards were also installed to safeguard the saplings from grazing by cattle and goats.

Speaking on the occasion, Kochari said the department would ensure regular care and maintenance of the saplings until they were well established.

As part of the concluding Van Mahotsav programme, saplings were also distributed among students of Gauhati University English Model High School to encourage environmental awareness and promote tree conservation among the younger generation.

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