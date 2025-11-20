Guwahati: 3 Arrested in Tourism Recruitment Scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell made a significant breakthrough in the long-pending Tourism Department recruitment scam by arresting three individuals linked to the case. The officials detained Ananya Borthakur and Pranjal Bora on Tuesday night, followed by the arrest of Nayanmoni Pamegam on Wednesday. All three were accused of fraudulently securing government appointments through manipulated procedures.

According to investigators, the scam dated back to the period between 2010 and 2012. Borthakur, who had been serving in Delhi, and Bora, posted in Nagaon, were among a group of eight people believed to have tampered with the recruitment process to obtain positions within the department.

The CM Vigilance had earlier registered a case under Sections 13 and 25 after a preliminary probe suggested large-scale irregularities. The investigation revealed that several individuals appointed to key posts did not possess the educational qualifications mandated for their roles.

Officials confirmed that the names of eight officers surfaced during the inquiry.

