Assam: Traditional Boat Race on Kolong River Attracts Thousands in Dimoria

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: A traditional boat race at Maloibari in Dimoria drew thousands of spectators to both banks of the Kolong River on Saturday.

Organised by the Maloibari Srimanta Sankardev Namghar community to mark the death anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the event featured eight boats competing over a distance of around three kilometres.

Teams from Darrang, Mangaldoi, Mayong, Morigaon and Jhargaon participated in the race, creating a festive atmosphere amid the beats of dhol and taal and cheers from spectators.

The organisers said the event aimed to promote traditional Assamese sports and folk culture among the younger generation. The race was also organised as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Maloibari Srimanta Sankardev Namghar.

The winning team received Rs 30,000 and a trophy, while the runners-up received Rs 20,000 and a trophy. Dimoria MLA Dr Tapan Das and bodybuilder Mahadev Deka attended the event as invited guests.

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