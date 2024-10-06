Assam: Tragic incident strikes CRPF camp in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has shaken the 175 Battalion CRPF camp in Rani, Guwahati, where head constable Jadhav Atul Hari, a jawan from Maharashtra, allegedly took his own life using his service rifle. The incident occurred on Friday night, when Hari shot himself on the head inside his quarters.

The camp was reeling as authorities found Hari’s body in a pool of blood, with his rifle lying beside him. Local police and army officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation and launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the jawan’s tragic death. While the motive or the reason behind Hari’s extreme step remains unknown, officials are working tirelessly to unravel the truth.

