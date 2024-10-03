Assam: Tribute Paid to Mahatma Gandhi in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro District Administration and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) organized a tribute-paying ceremony at Gandhi Mandap, Sarania Hills, Guwahati, on Wednesday to celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi attended the event and paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Attending the event as chief guest, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi said, “We have to adhere to Gandhiji’s ideology and principles. We are able to live in an independent nation like India because of Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifices.”

During the programme, an all-religion prayer was organized, where prayers were recited from all religious books like the Quran, Bible, etc. In the event, a play titled “Bapu Tumak Naman” was performed by the Panchasur group, which tells the story of the Indian freedom struggle and featured a special scene from the play “Lavita” by Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

GMDA chairman Narayan Deka, Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, GMDA chief executive officer Anbamuthan M.P., and others were present in the event.

Also read: Assam: Governor calls upon young generation to follow teachings of Gandhiji (sentinelassam.com)