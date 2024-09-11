Assam: Turbid Water Supply Raises Health Concern in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB) has issued a public notice on Monday to inform residents of the Greater Zoo Road (GN) areas that they may be experiencing turbid water supply due to the introduction of a new pipeline.

In the notice, they stated, “We seek to inform our esteemed consumers that due to the introduction of a new pipeline, some households in the Greater Zoo Road (GN) areas may be experiencing turbid water supply. Our team is working diligently to address the issue by releasing the turbid water through washout valves. However, it is possible that some turbid water may still enter the by lanes.”

