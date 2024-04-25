Assam: Two additional eggs to continue for Tea Estates, Sar children in 2024–25

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As per the two notifications issued in 2023, the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman, Assam, has informed the respective district commissioners that it will continue to serve two additional eggs with the mid-day meal to each eligible child in tea garden areas and sar-sapori areas on every Monday and Friday during the financial year 2024–25. The rate of eggs will remain at Rs 6.50 per piece.

Mission Director Samagra Shiksha and State Nodal Officer for PM Poshan Om Prakash sent a letter each to the district commissioners of Kamrup, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, South Salmara-Mankachar, Nalbari, Sonipur, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Goalpara to issue necessary instructions to the district nodal officers of PM Poshan to continue to serve two additional eggs in the mid-day meal weekly under the PM Poshan Scheme on every Monday and Friday in their sar-sapori areas.

The state nodal officer has also sent a similar letter to the district commissioners of all districts other than the Sixth Scheduled Areas to continue the two additional weekly meals with a mid-day meal for each eligible child every Monday and Friday during the financial year 2024–25. The state nodal officer has also sent the same letter to the principal secretaries of the BTR, KAAC, and NCHAC for information.

