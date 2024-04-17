Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends election rally at Brahmajan Tea Estate playground

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an election rally at Brahmajan Tea Estate playground on Tuesday in support of BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta. Addressing a mammoth gathering, Sarma called upon the voters to exercise their franchise on April 19 because India is a large democratic country where the value of everyone’s vote is the same, ranging from the rich to the poor, a city dweller to a villager. Talking about the party’s Sankalp Patra, Sarma reiterated that the party would provide special medical treatments to the cancer-affected women. The Orunudoi scheme would reach every household within four months in the state, he added.

Mentioning about his government’s promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youths in the state, Sarma said that the government has launched another scheme namely ‘Atmanirbhar Asom’ for the benefit of those youths who do not get government jobs. The applicants under the scheme will be able to receive rupees two lakh each out of which rupees one lakh would be subsidized.

Sarma further informed that the construction work of the Kanaklata University would be started within this year at Gohpur. He also assured that a hospital would be set up in the Brahmajan area and the condition of the roads would also be improved. He was accompanied by BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta, Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah and other party leaders.

