Assam: Two arrested in connection with battery theft at Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Gorchuk Police Station, acting on reliable intelligence, apprehended two individuals involved in a battery theft incident at Boragaon. During the operation, police recovered and seized one Amaron battery in connection with the ongoing Gorchuk PS case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bitu Singha of Chandrapur, Bagdoba, and Imam Mozammil of Malijhar, Boko. Police confirmed that both were involved in the theft and were taken into custody following due legal procedures. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to determine whether the duo is linked to other similar theft incidents in the area.

