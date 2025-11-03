Four arrested with 11 smuggled cattle, vehicles seized in Rani police operation

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Despite the state government’s ban on cow slaughter and strict laws to protect cattle, the illegal cattle smuggling trade continues to thrive across various parts of South Kamrup. The smugglers reportedly transport cattle from different areas of the district through Rani, Sukurberia, and Jaipur to Meghalaya.

According to police sources, a well-organized syndicate has been operating this smuggling network for a long time, allegedly managing to evade law enforcement by managing several quarters.

However, their luck ran out on Sunday when Rani police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a group of smugglers while they were offloading cattle. During the operation, police seized 11 smuggled cattle and three vehicles bearing registration numbers AS01LV6616, AS25CC4520, and AS22C9157 from Jaipur near the Assam–Meghalaya border under Rani police outpost. The four accused were apprehended on the spot.

The arrested have been identified as Mustafa Ali of Sarpara, Anowar Hussain of Islampur, Mofidul Islam of Sarpara, and Yuwaraj Yogi of Kumarikata, Tamulpur. The seized cattle, vehicles, and the accused are currently in police custody at Rani police outpost.

