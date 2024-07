A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: At least two persons died in an accident that occurred on Monday night, at Kharabhanga under Chhaygaon Police Station in the Kamrup district where two vehicles (AS-01LC-3241 and AS-01 FR-5155) collided head-on. The deceased have been identified as Nayan Nath and Khiren Das of Choudhury khat in Chhaygaon in Kamrup district.

