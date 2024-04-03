Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies on April 7 & 8

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As the polling dates for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections come closer, the political parties have also started their campaigning in the constituencies that will see voting on April 19. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also geared up their campaigning at the state, district, zone, and booth levels ahead of the elections.

At the national level, the Prime Minister, party president, and senior union ministers have also stepped up the campaigning process.

A statement from the BJP mentioned that senior members of the party will be campaigning in Assam as well, and as a part of the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be taking a two-day visit to Assam. He will be taking part in election rallies in Hojai on April 7 and Lakhimpur on April 8, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also taking part in rallies and meetings across the state ahead of the elections.

The statement also mentioned that the nominations for the 2nd phase of polling in the state will also be submitted within the stipulated time, adding that while the nomination for Diphu was filed on April 2, for Silchar and Karimganj it will be filed on April 3. Nominations for Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies will be filed on April 4, which is the last day for the filing of nomination papers.

