Assam: University Grants Commission Recognizes Sibsagar University

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Sibsagar University got recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC has informed the registrar of Sibsagar University about the recognition.

Sibsagar University has been established as a state university by the Government of Assam with effect from November 22, 2023.

The Chief Minister of Assam posted in his X handle, "In good news for the education sector of Assam, Sibsagar University, Sibsagar, which has been upgraded from the erstwhile Sibsagar College, has been recognized by the University Grants Commission."

CM Sarma also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the prestigious institution on this recognition.

The UGC also issued guidelines for Sibsagar University and asked it to follow them.

The university is empowered to award degrees by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges, and/or its affiliated colleges in regular mode only. However, prior approvals for running professional, technical, and medical programs shall be obtained from the respective Regulatory Councils/Commissions. Such programmes are governed by the norms of respective Regulatory Councils/Commissions, and the approval of the Council/Commission concerned is mandatory.

The university shall award only such degrees as specified by UGC.

No open and distance learning programmes and online programmes shall be started without the prior and specific approval of UGC.

The university must ensure that there is no franchising of higher education, even for the purpose of distance education. In case the university has already started any off-campus/study centre and centre operating through franchises outside the state, it must be closed immediately.

The university shall get the necessary accreditations from the NAAC.

The university shall register and upload the information of all students on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and National Academic Depository (NAD) portals of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

