‘Strict guidelines must be followed to prepare an excellent research paper’: Sibsagar University Hosts Seminar on Research Writing

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A significant seminar was organized at the JPCM Hall by the Department of Political Science of Sibsagar University (Sibsagar College) on Friday. Dr Bakul Chandra Patar, Head of the Department of Political Science at Sibsagar University explained the purpose of the event. Inaugurating the event, Dr Prafulla Chandra Kalita, Registrar of Sibsagar University, highlighted the core theme of the seminar, shedding light on various aspects of contemporary international politics.

The seminar’s keynote speaker, Dr Dibyajyoti Dutta, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dibrugarh University, addressed the topic “Fundamentals of Research Writing in Social Sciences: Essential Elements and Best Practices.” He discussed the guidelines that must be followed during research in the current times. Dr Dutta delivered his lecture in simple language for better understanding by the students and responded to various queries raised by them. He also provided valuable insights on how to prepare an excellent research paper.

The event was concluded with appreciation remarks by Prof Rupjyoti Duwara and Prof Anupam Borgohain from the Department of Political Science. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with faculty members such as Dr Rekha Borthakur, Shivarajdeep Gogoi, Richa Baruah, and Rabindra Bora, as well as faculty from other departments including Dr Dilip Das, Chandan Borgohain, Dr Nirupama Bhattacharya, Kalyani Baruah, Malaya Borgohain, Nabamallika Handique and Uttam Baruah, were also present.

