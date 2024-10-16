Assam: Water crisis irks city residents in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati continues to grapple with a severe shortage of drinking water, despite repeated assurances from various governments, because of which numerous lives have come to risk.

Many people of Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) still face challenges related to inadequate access to clean and sufficient water, even though the organization has pledged to improve water infrastructure through ongoing initiatives. Due to the shortage, residents have been compelled to use unregulated sources, raising health concerns.

There are several areas across the city that have been hit hard by the scarcity of water, like Kharghuli, Borbari, Chachal, Last Gate, Hatigaon, Panjabari, Survey, and a few areas of Zoo Road. Due to this situation, many people now find it difficult to perform even the most basic daily duties, like cleaning, cooking, and taking a bath. The residents’ borewell water supply is severely affected. People without access to borewells are forced to rely on water carriers. This has become a significant financial burden for the residents, who are already struggling to make ends meet.

A resident of Hatigaon said, “We suffer everyday. We are at great expense because we are forced to purchase water from private carriers. What sort of life is this that the government expects us to lead? We are being forced to pay such high prices for water, which is a basic necessity. It’s unacceptable that we have to rely on expensive water tankers when we have a right to access clean and affordable water.”

Another resident of Dispur commented, “Nothing has changed despite the Jal Board’s constant assurances that things will improve. Things are just going to get worse. Their promises are just fake!”

“We are waiting for GJB’s water supply connection. Rs. 10,000 is wasted a month in the name of water supply. When will Guwahati’s water supply problem be solved completely? The authorities should conduct a survey as many of the households have still not received the Jal Board’s water supply connection system. Under the guise of development initiatives, they squander the money. Rather, the issue of the water crisis is getting worse,” the residents of Hatigaon commented.

They further said, “Many households do have connections, but the water is not supplied regularly to them. This irregularity in water supply must be stopped, and there should be regular supply of water.”

With funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Guwahati Jal Board has been engaged in several initiatives to modernise the city’s water supply infrastructure. These initiatives began a few years ago with the goal of providing the city’s citizens with a steady and dependable supply of drinkable water. Despite numerous deadlines and assurances, the projects remain unfinished.

