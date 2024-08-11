Water crisis hits Gauhati Medical College and Hospital amid pipeline work

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ongoing flushing and pipeline work by the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has disrupted water supply in various areas of the city, including the prestigious Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The recent Rupnagar pipe blast has further aggravated the situation, leaving some hospitals, including GMCH, without access to water. The shutdown of water supply has created a crisis situation for GMCH, which is an emergency service provider. Patients and their families are facing immense difficulties due to the lack of water in cabins, bathrooms, and other areas of the hospital, leading to unhygienic conditions.

Patients expressed their concerns and frustrations, stating that the water supply is essential for hospital operations and patient care. “We don’t blame the hospital, but the situation is critical. There’s no water for basic needs, let alone medical procedures,” said one patient.

Another patient pointed out the irony of hike in charges of various medical tests at GMCH while facilities like water supply remain inadequate. “If we’re paying more for services, we expect better facilities. The water supply failure is unacceptable, and we need a permanent solution. Patients’ lives are at risk, and this is a serious matter,” the patient said.

The situation highlights the need for urgent attention to the city’s water supply infrastructure and coordination between authorities to prevent such crises in critical institutions like hospitals. Patients and their attendants demand a permanent solution to ensure uninterrupted water supply and maintain hygiene standards in the hospital.

