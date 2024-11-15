Assam: Water Supply Disruption from November 15-17 in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water (GMDW) and Sewage Board (SB) have announced a temporary water supply interruption in various areas in Guwahati from November 15 to 17. This planned shutdown will affect all Distribution Management Areas (DMAs) served by the Amiya Nagar, Lichubagan, and Ramsa Hills Reservoirs.

The affected areas include Amiya Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, and Greater Zoo Road, among others. Additionally, specific locations such as Shreenagar, MT Road, Ambikagiri Nagar, and Silpukhuri will also experience this disruption.

The temporary shutdown is part of an infrastructure upgrade aimed at removing pipeline loops and extending services to new areas. The upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements for alternative water supply during this period. The GMDW and SB aim to minimize inconvenience and ensure improved water services upon completion of the upgrade.

