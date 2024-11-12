Guwahati: City to face temporary water supply disruption for two days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a temporary disruption in water supply for two days, i.e., November 12 and 13. This shutdown is due to a transformer breakdown at the Satpukhuri Water Supply Scheme’s intake point.

The areas to be affected were: Uzanbazar, Chenikuthi, Guwahati Club, Silpukhuri, Chandmari, Government Press area, Kharghuli, Housing Colony, Krishnanagar, Nizarapar, anwachal, Nabagiri, Pensionpara, Milanpur, Nabagraha area, Udaigiri, Chitrachal Hill area, etc.

