Guwahati: State-level consultation calls for safeguards of girlchild

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A State Level Multi-Stakeholders Consultation on “Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment” was held today at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara. The event was organized by the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Gauhati High Court in collaboration with the State Child Protection Society, Assam, and UNICEF.

The consultation was inaugurated by Justice Kalyan Rai Surana, Judge of the Gauhati High Court and Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee. Senior dignitaries present included Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota; Principal Secretary Mukesh C. Sahu; Secretary Partha P. Majumdar; DGP Harmeet Singh; UNICEF Chief for Assam and North East Dr. Madhulika Jonathan; and Justices Arun Dev Choudhury and Kaushik Goswami of the Gauhati High Court. Former Judge Rumi Kumari Phukan, now Chairperson of the State Police Accountability Commission, also attended, along with representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

During the day-long programme, adolescents and young adults shared personal experiences of child marriage, violence, and resilience, while state delegations presented updates on progress and challenges in child protection. Panel discussions focused on inter-departmental coordination, judiciary and police roles, data systems, survivour support, helplines, and safeguarding children online.

The consultation is part of the run-up to the 11th Annual National Child Protection Stakeholders’ Consultation scheduled for October under the Supreme Court’s guidance. The 2025 theme, “Safeguarding the Girl Child,” highlights urgent issues such as child marriage, trafficking, online exploitation, and gender-based violence.

Also Read: Dima Hasao: Prohibitory order imposed to safeguard National Highway-27 construction

Also Watch: