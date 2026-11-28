GUWAHATI: The Looms Entrepreneurs Federation organised a discussion on "Rights of Weavers" at the training centre of the Nalbari Kalitakuchi Progressive Khadi Samiti on Friday, in collaboration with the Department of Posts' Niyat Kendra.

The discussion focused on skill development, training and digital market connectivity for weavers. Dr Alakananda Das, CEO of the Looms Entrepreneurs Federation, spoke on the importance of enhancing weavers' skills and improving their access to digital markets.

Assam Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha president Purabi Roy discussed the present status of the rights of artisans and weavers in Assam. Jayashree Baruah Moral, convenor of the BJP Mahila Morcha's Handloom Cell, spoke on government schemes and benefits available to artisans, including artisan identity cards, loans and handloom schemes, as well as ways to access these facilities.

Mitali Prabha Gogoi, a representative of the Department of Posts, explained how artisans and weavers could access delivery, partnership, logistics and related services. The programme also featured an open discussion, during which participating weavers and artisans shared their views and concerns.

Afsalluddin Rahman, Chinmoy Baishya and several office-bearers of the Progressive Khadi Samiti, along with a large number of weavers, attended the discussion, a press release said.

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