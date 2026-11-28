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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Friday reiterated the party's opposition to the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), stating that a mega dam would not be acceptable without the consent of affected communities.

Speaking to reporters in Itanagar, Siram said the Congress was not against development or dams but opposed large hydropower projects that threatened the interests, ancestral land and cultural identity of indigenous communities. He said the Siang River, revered locally as 'Aane Siang' or 'Mother Siang', held deep spiritual and cultural significance for the people.

Siram said the consent of landowners, farmers and other affected residents must remain central to any decision on the proposed 300-metre-high dam. Citing the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, he said proposals concerning village areas should follow the local panchayat process and receive its approval.

He also clarified that although the Congress government declared the project a national project in 2008, it had subsequently dropped proposals for a mega dam on two occasions. The party had initially proposed a 3,750-MW project on the Siang River, he said.

His remarks came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of Siang Valley on November 21 that their concerns would be addressed through dialogue and that the region's culture, traditions and religious beliefs would not be compromised.

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