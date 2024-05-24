Assam: Workshop on waste management conducted at Dispur College in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A capacity-building programme-cum-workshop for students training on “Source Segregation and Home Composting” under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 was organized on May 22 at Dispur College auditorium by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, in association with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, Dispur College.

The programme began with the ‘lighting of the lamp’ ceremony by Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal, Dispur College, and Parinita Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and alongside dignitaries such as Nitish Kumar of the GMC and Prakash Sharma, Chairperson (Guwahati Chapter) of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Following the ceremony, Principal Dr. Borah highlighted the college’s commitment to environmental sustainability through its dedicated prevention of single-use plastic in organizing its functions, activities, and events.

In her address, Sharma appreciated the college as an environmentally conscious and conscient institution that diligently works at achieving a sustainable world for posterity.

The programme continued with a demonstration conducted by Shabnam Parbin Hussain of ‘The Midway Journey’ wherein she emphasized the significance of segregation of different kinds of waste to ensure an efficient waste disposal- and -management system in the nation. The programme, attended by more than 200 students, concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Malabika Bhattacharyya, Programme Officer of the NSS unit of the college, a press release said.

Also Read: Workshop organized on vermicompost and solid waste management in Sivasagar district of Assam (sentinelassam.com)