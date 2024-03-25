Assam: Xatradhikar of Borduwa Narua Satra Devananda Dev Goswami no more

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Xatradhikar of Borduwa Narua Satra in the Nagaon district, Devananda Dev Goswami, passed away last night. He was 67.

The Xatradhikar was busy for the past few days with preparations for the Holi. The Xatra celebrates Holi in a massive away-from-time immemorial. He had chest pain last evening, and he needed his family members to take him to a hospital in Nagaon, where he breathed his last night. A pall of gloom descended in the xatra following the sudden demise of the xatradhikar.

The family members, devotees, and local people performed the funeral of the mortal remains of the Xatradhikar near Akashi Ganga last night, amidst gayan-bayan.

Xatradhikar Devananda Dev Goswami was associated with the Xatra for a long time. His contribution to the spread of neo-Vaishnavism is immense.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the Xatradhikar. In a condolence message, he said, "I'm very sad at the demise of the Xatradhikar. He contributed his entire life to the spread of Srimanta Sankardev's Ekharon Naba Vaishnav Dharma. I pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of his soul. I also express my sympathy to the bereaved family members of the Xatradhikar."

AGP president and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora also condoled the death of the Xatradhikar. He said that the demise of the Xatradhikar is an irreparable loss to Assamese society.

Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Jogen Mohan, Keshab Mahanta, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, the managing committee of Bhatadrava Than, and others also condoled the demise of the Xatradhikar.

Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was born in Borduwa. The Than is considered a holy place.

