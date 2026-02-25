Assam youth Dipraj Chakrabarty invited to IYC13 in Los Angeles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dipraj Chakrabarty from Assam has been invited to attend the 13th International Youth Conference (IYC13) to be held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 21 to 24, 2026. Chakrabarty, founder and president of the Guwahati-based Raahein Foundation established in 2021, has been involved in social initiatives related to women’s support, cancer patient assistance and child education for underprivileged communities. The conference, supported by the United Nations, will bring together youth delegates from over 185 countries to discuss human rights, leadership and global challenges.

