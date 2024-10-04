Assam Youth Hirak Jyoti Bora Addresses UN Human Rights Council on Women's Rights Violations in India

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam youth Hirak Jyoti Bora attended the 26th meeting-57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council. The Integrated Youth Empowerment-Common Initiative Group (I.Y.E.-C.I.G.), Hirak Jyoti Bora, participated in the event as a speaker.

In the ongoing 57th regular session in Geneva, Switzerland, Hirak Jyoti Bora said, “Equality and non-discrimination are fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, adopted by world leaders in 1945, but the Indian government as well as state governments failed to provide human rights to women even in the 21st century. On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, was raped and murdered in a college building. Sexual violence against women is pervasive in Assam as well. On July 25, 2024, a 60-year-old woman was drugged and molested by a gang known as the Spray Gang in Bamungaon, Salaguri, Dhing of Nagaon District. However, terror of the gang is still prevailing in Dhing, and the women and girls are traumatized by the uncertainty of their safety.”

“Again, on August 22, 2024, a minor girl was sexually assaulted in the Dhing area. However, one of the accused died in police custody on August 24, 2024. The charges against the accused were not proven then. There is a high probability of hasty action to pacify public sentiment. This may result in setting the actual perpetrators free. This indicates how indigenous peoples and indigenous women face exploitation and harassment and how justice evades them. The state governments as well as the Indian government have failed to protect women. Therefore, I urge this council to ask the Indian government to ensure protection of women and girls with immediate effect. We thank you. Joi Aai Asom,” Hirak Jyoti Bora added.

Also Read: Assam: Tribute Paid to Mahatma Gandhi in Guwahati City

Also Watch: