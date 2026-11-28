STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the aim of encouraging democratic values, leadership qualities and active participation of young people in nation-building, the Youth Parliament 2027 was organised at the Central Hall of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday as part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027.

The two-day programme, organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, Assam, witnessed the participation of hundreds of students from educational institutions across different parts of the state.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Rajiv Bhattacharya, Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly; Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Special Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam; Dinabandhu Saha, State Director of Mera Yuva Bharat, Assam; and D Karthigeyan, Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Addressing the gathering, Rajiv Bhattacharya welcomed the participating students and encouraged them to uphold democratic values, develop leadership qualities and cultivate a strong sense of responsibility. He also stressed the importance of active youth participation in the nation's development.

Meanwhile, Kausar Jamil Hilaly urged the younger generation to stay away from intoxicating substances and contribute to building a healthy society.

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