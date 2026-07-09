Doomdooma: Noted Journalist & Social Activist Biren Koiri Passes Away at 58

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Noted journalist, social activist, and former student leader of the tea-tribe community, Biren Koiri, passed away at 58 at his residence at Hansara under Doomdooma co-district due to renal failure on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, one son, and one daughter.

He was involved in the tea tribe movement since his student days and was a relentless fighter for seeking social justice for his community. He took to journalism as a Doomdooma correspondent of NE TV and subsequently worked for Frontier TV, News Time Assam, and Pratidin Time. He also lent his service to Doomdooma Press Club as assistant secretary and edited the Assamese fortnightly 'Asomiya Seuj Dapon.'

Besides journalism, he was actively involved in various socio-cultural and community organisations.

As news of his demise spread, journalists, leaders of ATTSA, political parties, social workers, and admirers assembled at his residence to pay their last respects.

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