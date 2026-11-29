STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Crime thriller TIBRO, featuring themes of revenge, betrayal and mystery, was released in theatres on November 27, with Zubeen Garg's voice adding to its musical appeal.

Directed by Abrar Hasib Sk and produced by Suresh Sharma under Dream House Productionz India Pvt. Ltd., the film followed Siddharth and his friend Iqbal, whose theft of two bags belonging to a criminal syndicate triggered a chain of violence, betrayal and revenge. A major revelation towards the climax also hinted at a possible sequel.

The film featured Preety Kkongana, Zulfi Shaikh, Kukil Sarkar, Raju Chowdhury, Hussain Ikbal, Sheikh Majnu, Malashaya Kashyap, Prantika Das, Himani Sutradhar, Dr Amid Baid, Dolly Boro and Mohorthi Boro, alongside several other artistes and child performers.

Zubeen Garg's voice was one of the highlights of the soundtrack. Priyanka Bharali, Shankuraj Konwar, Gorisha Nath, Mishti Chakraborty and Nnipan Basumatary also lent their voices to the film.

The music was directed by Harjeet Diaz, Bulbul and Rosty, Tapesh R. Panwar and Jun Kashyap, while Parag Priyam Nath composed the background score. Dipam Sarma handled cinematography, Joydip Das of Imagix took charge of editing, and Deepak Dey and Sandip Soparrkar choreographed the film.

The film reportedly received an encouraging response from audiences across Assam.

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