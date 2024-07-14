Morigaon Nath Sahitya Sanskriti Sanmilan and Jugi Trust Award Scholarships to Meritorious Students

MORIGAON: Morigaon Nath Sahitya Sanskriti Sanmilan in co-operation with Jugi Trust provided financial assistant to nine meritorious students in a well-attended function held at Morigaon press club on Saturday. Attending as the chief guest in the programme the Morigaon District Cultural officer Angshuman Dutta fascinated everyone with his valuable speech in the programme. He said, “The ethics of a nation can be introduced through its literature and culture. Even after having own literature and culture the very ancient ethnic community Nath-Jugi has struggled and has not been able to keep the pace with time due to lack of discussion,” said Angshuman Dutta.

The Nath Sahitya Sanskriti Sanmilan has been working for the promotion of Nath literature and culture. The meeting was moderated by Nath Sahitya Sanskriti Sanmilan’s general secretary Jitumoni Nath. The president of the organization Lakhyajyoti Nath delivered the welcome address in the meeting. Retired executive engineer Basanta Kumar Nath, head of Geography Department, Morigaon College professor Dr Hemant Kumar Nath delivered inspirational speeches and urged the students to engage in education with social responsibility. The meeting was attended by principal of Lelabari Higher Secondary School Padmakant Nath, advisor of Nath Sahitya Sanskriti Sammelan Jiten Chandra Nath, Mukul Chandra Kakati.

The three students who passed with distinction in higher secondary school are Rimpi Devi (Jarabari), Rimlina Devi (Natuagaon, Nawagaon) and Anamika Devi (Charaibahi Barbhagia) respectively. The three students who passed with distinction in the higher secondary final examination are Luit Pratim Nath (Charaibahi), Jatin Nath (Bagariguri) and Yasashi Devi (Jarabari) respectively.

