Assam’s industrial growth reflects in Jagiroad’s rise: Minister Bimal Borah

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah on Friday described Jagiroad as the “symbol of Assam’s industrial resurgence and India’s technology-driven future.”

Addressing a press conference at his office in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, the Minister highlighted the state’s major stride in industrial development with the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project being set up at Jagiroad.

Minister Borah said the Rs 27,000 crore investments by Tata Sons marks not only the largest industrial investment in Assam’s history but also one of India’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing projects. He added that the Jagiroad project represents the second-largest semiconductor investment in the country, setting the stage for Assam to emerge as a global hub for electronics and semiconductor production.

Scheduled to become operational in 2026, the project will have the capacity to produce 48 million chips per day. The Minister noted that the plant will incorporate advanced packaging technologies such as wire bond, flip-chip, and integrated system-in-package (SiP) — key components that power industries like automotive, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and consumer electronics.

Highlighting its economic potential, Borah said the project is expected to generate around 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, creating new avenues for the youth of Assam while attracting global talent to the state.

The Minister informed that the state government has named the project “Ratan Tata Electronics City”, which is poised to become a major center for Tata Semiconductor Technologies (TSET). He further added that during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Global Summit, 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with leading international semiconductor and component manufacturers — including Japan’s Disk Corporation and Resonac Holdings, USA’s Heller Industries, and ECA Advanced Solutions.

He also mentioned that global logistics and manufacturing giants such as DHL, Concor, Nippon Express, and several others have expressed strong interest in setting up their production bases in Jagiroad.

In response to recent remarks by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who questioned why a semiconductor plant was being established in Assam instead of Karnataka and said that Assam lacked skilled talent, Minister Borah launched a strong rebuttal, calling the comments deeply insulting to the youth of Assam.

“Such statements are not only factually wrong but also an affront to the hardworking youth of Assam,” Borah said, adding that the Congress party has always looked down upon Assam and the Northeast with a sense of superiority.

