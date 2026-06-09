ASSEB issues examination schedule for Higher Secondary classes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the tentative schedule for internal and board examinations of Higher Secondary First Year (Class XI) and Second Year (Class XII) students for the academic session 2026-27.

The ASSEB Division-II has issued a notification directing District Level Internal Examination Committees (DLIECs) to implement the examination schedule across institutions under their jurisdiction.

As per the schedule, HS first-year students will appear for Unit Test 1 in August 2026, the Half Yearly Examination in November 2026, Unit Test 2 in January 2027, and the Annual Examination before March 31, 2027. The examinations will carry 25, 50, 25 and 100 marks, respectively, for each subject.

For HS second-year students, Unit Test 1 will be held in June 2026, Half Yearly Examination in September 2026, Unit Test 2 in October 2026, and the Revisionary Test in December 2026. The examinations will carry 25, 50, and 25 marks, respectively, for each subject. The Revisionary Test will cover only the theory portion and will follow the marks pattern of the HS Final Examination syllabus. The Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2027, is scheduled to be conducted during February-March 2027.

The Board has made it mandatory for all higher secondary and senior secondary schools under the ASSEB Division II to conduct the prescribed internal examinations. However, colleges and universities offering higher secondary courses have been exempted from conducting Unit Test 1 and Unit Test 2 in view of their commitments under the semester system for higher classes.

Despite the exemption, it is mandatory for colleges and universities to conduct the Half Yearly Examinations for both HS First and Second Year students, the Revisionary Test for HS Second Year students, and the Annual Examination for HS First Year students.

The notification further states that DLIECs may allow institutions to conduct Unit Test 1 and Unit Test 2 independently with question papers prepared at the institutional level. However, question papers for Half Yearly Examinations, the HS First Year Annual Examination, and the HS Second Year Revisionary Test must be prepared exclusively by the DLIEC.

The board said the measures are aimed at ensuring uniformity in assessment and maintaining academic standards across higher secondary institutions in the state.

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