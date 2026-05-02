Assistant Professor Nekibuddin Ahmed awarded PhD by Assam Agricultural University

GUWAHATI: Nekibuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor, Department of Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, North Lakhimpur, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) for his research entitled “Identification of oestrus biomarkers in biological fluids of Lakhimi cows through proteomics” by Assam Agricultural University.

He carried out his research work under the supervision of Dr (Mrs) Lakshya Jyoti Dutta, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, College of Veterinary Science, Guwahati, a press release said.

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