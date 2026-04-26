Guwahati to host 11th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on May 1

Guwahati: The Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation, in collaboration with the Royal Global University, Guwahati, will organize the 11th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on May 1, 2026, commemorating the birth anniversary of the renowned educationist, social worker, and pioneer human rights advocate, Professor Sarat Mahanta.

Born on May 1, 1937, in a cultured family of Srishri Chaliha Bareghar Satra in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Professor Mahanta led a life dedicated to education, social service, and intellectual pursuit. He served as the Head of the Department of History at Sivasagar College (now Sivasagar University) for over 33 years, shaping generations of students with his scholarship and commitment.

He also served as an Honorary Member of the Assam Human Rights Commission for about four years. A respected spiritual and cultural figure, he was the Xatradhikar of Bareghar Satra and the Chief Advisor of the Sivasagar Press Club until his passing. In addition, he contributed actively to journalism for more than two decades and authored several insightful articles and notable books.

The memorial lecture this year will be delivered by C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O. P. Jindal Global University. An internationally acclaimed academic and institution-builder, Prof. Raj Kumar will deliver the keynote address on the theme:

“India @100: Shaping a Future through Education, Justice and Technology.”

The event will be inaugurated by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, while Michael D. Wilson, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, will deliver the special remarks.

The lecture promises to be a significant intellectual gathering, reflecting on the legacy of Professor Sarat Mahanta and exploring the future trajectory of education, justice, and technology in India as the nation approaches its centenary of independence.

Also Read: Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture delivered in Sivasagar District