Traffic Constable Suspended Over Illegal Cash Collection Allegation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A traffic police constable posted in Guwahati was suspended after allegations surfaced that he had illegally collected money from the driver of a four-wheeler in the Ganeshguri area.

The personnel, identified as Rakibul Ali, came under scrutiny after members of the public accused him of taking Rs 2,500 in cash from the driver of a Scorpio vehicle without issuing any official receipt. The incident led to a commotion beneath the Ganeshguri flyover on Sunday.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora said Rakibul Ali had been being suspended following an inquiry.

According to officials, the Scorpio (AS13N7982) involved in the incident had black-tinted windows, which amounted to a traffic violation. However, while the vehicle owner alleged that the fine had been collected in cash without any documentation, the accused traffic personnel denied the charge. Police have initiated an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

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