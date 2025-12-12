Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) to Compile Digital Poetry, Stories, Essays into Volumes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The apex literary body of the state, Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), has decided to publish selected works of poetry, short stories, and essays produced on digital platforms in three separate volumes this year. To implement this initiative, the Xabha has already begun reaching out to convenors of various digital literature groups and heads of publication collectives across Assam. According to the Xabha, the initial round of communication has received encouraging responses from all concerned.

In a press note, Debajit Bora, Principal Secretary of AXX, said, "The primary aim of the Xabha is to ensure the inclusion of this vast and evolving sphere of digital literature. Only with collective participation can we pave the way for digital preservation and new creations in Assamese literature."

Aiming to bring together all literary groups actively contributing to Assamese language and literature in the digital space, the Xabha has urged administrators and representatives of such groups to contact the two coordinators of the initiative, Dr Abhijit Kumar Dutta (Phone: 8638381801) and Jayshree Mes Gogoi (Phone: 6003445258).

