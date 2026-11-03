Axam Xahitya Xabha to Mark Bhupen Hazarika’s Death Anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will organise a day-long programme on November 5 at Goalpara to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and mark the culmination of his birth centenary celebrations.

According to the AXX general secretary Devajit Bora, the programme will begin with the hoisting of the Xabha flag by Goalpara District Xahitya Xabha president Jaychandra Nath.

This will be followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Dr Hazarika's portrait by reception committee president Charumohan Rabha and Goalpara District Xahitya Xabha vice-president Yusuf Ali.

Plantation will also be undertaken as part of the programme by Assam Gaurav awardee and progressive farmer Upendra Rabha.

An open meeting will be held under the presidentship of AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami. Retired Pragjyotish College professor and researcher Dr Paramananda Majumdar, noted writer and Sabha vice-president Padum Rajkhowa, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) and Dudhnoi MLA Tankeswar Rabha, West Goalpara MLA Pabitra Rabha and noted radio artiste Dharani Pam will attend the meeting as distinguished guests.

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