BJP reviews poll preparedness ahead of autonomous council, municipal elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reviewed its organisational preparedness for a series of upcoming autonomous council and municipal elections, with state president Dilip Saikia holding discussions with the party's newly appointed in-charge Mangal Pandey and co-in-charges Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tigga at Vajpayee Bhawan, the party's state headquarters in Basistha, Guwahati.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation ahead of elections to the Mising Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Tiwa Autonomous Council and Moran-Matak Autonomous Council, besides municipal boards, scheduled to be held next month. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saikia said the party had completed preparations for the upcoming polls.

"We have made preparations for all these polls. We also discussed the council elections and issues concerning the Sixth Schedule areas of Karbi Anglong," he said.

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