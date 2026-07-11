B. Borooah College Launches Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: B. Borooah College (Autonomous) will introduce the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) from the 2026–27 academic session in collaboration with Government Banikanta College of Teacher Education. The programme will offer B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. dual degrees, enabling students to complete an undergraduate degree and teacher education qualification simultaneously within four years, reducing the duration by one academic year compared with pursuing the courses separately. Graduates will be eligible for teaching positions at the higher secondary level and will also be able to pursue postgraduate studies in their respective disciplines. The course has been designed to combine academic learning with pedagogical training, classroom exposure and professional preparation. The college has arranged separate hostels for male and female students joining the programme. Admissions will be conducted through the Assam Samarth Admission Portal for the 2026–27 session. The programme is being launched as B. Borooah College completes 83 years. The autonomous institution holds an A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.62 from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, the highest accreditation score achieved by a government-sector higher education institution in Northeast India.

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