Assam Cabinet Approves Tezpur Flyover, Education Reforms and Land Policy Changes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet made several key decisions in a meeting today, which included the revalidation for the 4-lane Mission Chariali Flyover in Tezpur, the reconstitution of ASHEC, the permanent retention of venture institution posts and an amendment to the Assam Land Policy. To ease connectivity in Tezpur, the cabinet has approved the re-validation of administrative approval of Rs 474.25 for construction of a 4-lane flyover at Mission Chariali.

To provide a fillip to higher education, the cabinet approved the reconstitution of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

In a boost to educational manpower, the cabinet approved permanent retention of posts created under the Assam Venture Educational Institutions (Provincialisation of Services) Act, 2011, as amended in 2013.

The Cabinet also approved the amendment of the Assam Land Policy, 2019, to redefine the eligibility of a 'landless person' for settlement of government land.

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