Bangladesh unrest: Debabrata Saikia urges strong diplomatic action

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, on Saturday strongly condemned the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, describing the incident as a “barbaric act of violence” and a grave violation of human rights.

In a statement, Saikia said the killing highlights the persistent insecurity faced by Hindu minorities and other vulnerable communities in Bangladesh. He termed the incident an assault on human dignity and contrary to the principles of good neighbourly relations.

Calling for urgent intervention, Saikia urged the Government of India to take decisive diplomatic steps. He said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should immediately engage with the Bangladesh government at the highest level to ensure a swift investigation, justice for the victim, and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Opposition leader also appealed to New Delhi to raise the issue of minority protection in Bangladesh at international forums, including the United Nations, to build global pressure against targeted violence. He said India should leverage its strengthened global standing and strategic partnerships to push for institutional safeguards for minorities in the neighbouring country.

Saikia further stated that the killing should be raised on the floor of the United Nations to expose what he described as the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Referring to India’s global diplomatic influence, he said the Centre must now demonstrate its leadership by translating diplomatic strength into tangible security for those living in fear.

He also suggested that India engage with major global leaders and trading partners of Bangladesh to exert economic and diplomatic pressure, arguing that such measures could compel Dhaka to act decisively against violence targeting minorities.

Saikia called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue as an urgent humanitarian concern and reassure the Hindu community. He further urged the Prime Minister to make a clear statement on the matter during his proposed visit to Assam, reaffirming India’s commitment to the protection of minority rights in the region.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposes fines for waste dumping on roads