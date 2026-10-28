Bank of Baroda Launches bob Securities & Giltedge as NBFC

GUWAHATI: Bank of Baroda has announced the commencement of operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, bob Securities & Giltedge Limited, as a non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND-ICC), marking a step towards expanding its presence in the government securities and debt capital markets.

The company unveiled its corporate identity and logo and launched its official website, www.bobgiltedge.in, at an event marking the start of its NBFC operations.

The initiative aligns with the bank's strategy to strengthen the BOB Group through specialised capabilities, expand its businesses and build a diversified financial services institution.

Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Baroda, said the subsidiary would help deepen India's financial markets through market-making and related activities, improve market efficiency and encourage wider investor participation, including through the RBI Retail Direct platform.

He said dedicated subsidiaries such as bob Securities & Giltedge Limited would create new growth opportunities and strengthen the overall BOB Group as the bank continued to diversify its financial services business.

The launch event was attended by directors of Bank of Baroda and bob Securities & Giltedge Limited, along with other dignitaries, a press release said.

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